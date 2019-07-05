G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) Reaches $28.20 After 3.00% Down Move; Wex (WEX) Sentiment Is 0.95

Wex Inc (WEX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 125 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 131 reduced and sold their equity positions in Wex Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 40.86 million shares, down from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wex Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 8 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 92 Increased: 83 New Position: 42.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. for 21,105 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 1.20 million shares or 3.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 3.47% invested in the company for 158,846 shares. The New York-based Bluemar Capital Management Llc has invested 3.45% in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 143,327 shares.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96 million for 24.97 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $8.99 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. It has a 68.55 P/E ratio. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services.

Analysts await G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.73 earnings per share, down 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.64 actual earnings per share reported by G1 Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% negative EPS growth.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. It currently has negative earnings.