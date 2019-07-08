G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) Reaches $26.16 After 6.00% Down Move; Cbtx (CBTX) Shorts Lowered By 3.47%

Cbtx Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) had a decrease of 3.47% in short interest. CBTX’s SI was 726,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.47% from 752,500 shares previously. With 48,900 avg volume, 15 days are for Cbtx Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)’s short sellers to cover CBTX’s short positions. The SI to Cbtx Inc’s float is 4.23%. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 14,891 shares traded. CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) has declined 4.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CBTX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ CBTX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBTX); 03/05/2018 – EY Announces Robert R. Franklin, Jr. of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 12/03/2018 CBTX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EY Announces Robert R. Franklin, Jr. of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf; 21/03/2018 – CBTX, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – CBTX Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CBTX 1Q EPS 37c

The stock of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.20% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 232,373 shares traded. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has declined 49.40% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GTHX News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-G1; 05/04/2018 – #URGENT Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region sends a letter authorizing Moro to decree Lula’s arrest; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 04/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 26/03/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 04/05/2018 – G1 THERAPEUTICS INC GTHX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $43; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ)The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $963.83 million company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $24.59 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GTHX worth $57.83 million less.

More notable recent G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “33 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What’s Behind The Rally In Small-Cap Biotech G1 Therapeutics? – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Skyrocketed Last Week — Are They Buys Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “G1 Therapeutics Announces Updates to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $963.83 million. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.73 earnings per share, down 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.64 actual earnings per share reported by G1 Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% negative EPS growth.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company has market cap of $744.88 million. The company??s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It has a 14.77 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, construction and development loans, homebuilder loans, agricultural loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans.