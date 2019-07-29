G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) Reaches $25.26 After 3.00% Down Move; Fairpointe Capital Has Raised Bunge LTD (BG) Stake By $6.89 Million

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased Bunge Ltd. (BG) stake by 8.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc acquired 129,980 shares as Bunge Ltd. (BG)’s stock rose 0.19%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 1.67 million shares with $88.52 million value, up from 1.54 million last quarter. Bunge Ltd. now has $7.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 459,186 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 29/03/2018 – Sharenet: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 02/05/2018 – “Whatever they’re buying is non-U.S.,” Soren Schroder, CEO of New York-based Bunge, the world’s largest oilseeds processor, told Bloomberg in a phone interview; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Oman Daily: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 05/03/2018 – Investor Continental Grain Is Set to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself

The stock of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.50% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 84,715 shares traded. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has declined 49.40% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GTHX News: 01/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 16/04/2018 – G1 THERAPEUTICS – OPEN-LABEL TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 145 PARTICIPANTS IN TWO PARTS; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 12/03/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-G1The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $946.42M company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $24.50 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GTHX worth $28.39 million less.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $946.42 million. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.73 EPS, down 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.64 actual EPS reported by G1 Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Management Americas invested in 0.13% or 92,726 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 424,663 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ci Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gsa Prtnrs Llp reported 5,262 shares. 6,000 were reported by Guyasuta Investment Inc. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 132,030 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Com holds 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 3,487 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Parkside Bank & Tru holds 103 shares. Fruth Mgmt invested in 27,541 shares. Schneider Management holds 21,441 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs invested in 9,234 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Co owns 7,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 125 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bunge Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Friday, February 22 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) rating on Friday, February 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $72 target.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million worth of stock or 160,000 shares. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million. The insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777.

