G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Contrasting side by side

Both G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 27.85M -2.51 0.00 Verastem Inc. 1 -0.36 63.08M -1.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 77,296,697.20% -28.3% -27.2% Verastem Inc. 4,824,105,230.96% -80% -40.8%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $45, while its potential upside is 32.47%. Competitively the average target price of Verastem Inc. is $5, which is potential 296.83% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 47% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Verastem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Verastem Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.