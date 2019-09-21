G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Comparing side by side

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 11.79 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

30.2 and 30.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Veracyte Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 34.05% at a $45 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 88.7% respectively. 0.1% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats G1 Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.