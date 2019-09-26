G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

30.2 and 30.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 33.41% for G1 Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $45.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.