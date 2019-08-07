G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Comparing side by side

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us G1 Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

30.2 and 30.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 82.41% and its average price target is $28.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 34.5%. 0.1% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats G1 Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.