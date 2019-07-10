G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 while its Current Ratio is 30.2. Meanwhile, Sierra Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.5% and 66.7%. Insiders held 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.