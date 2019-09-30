G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Comparing side by side

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 27.85M -2.51 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 12 0.00 3.35M -0.98 0.00

Demonstrates G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 77,296,697.20% -28.3% -27.2% Replimune Group Inc. 28,438,030.56% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 while its Current Ratio is 30.2. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Replimune Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 32.47%. Meanwhile, Replimune Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 49.25%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Replimune Group Inc. is looking more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 90.9% respectively. About 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Replimune Group Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.