G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Comparing side by side

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 43.97 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 17.68%. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc.’s consensus target price is $32, while its potential upside is 48.08%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Morphic Holding Inc. seems more appealing than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats G1 Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.