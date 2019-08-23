G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Comparing side by side

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 28.37 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 while its Current Ratio is 30.2. Meanwhile, Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $45, and a 25.80% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 2.6%. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Mesoblast Limited.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.