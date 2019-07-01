G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 155.94 N/A -2.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. Its competitor Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. G1 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15, which is potential 129.01% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.5% and 81.6%. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.