G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 40.49 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio is 30.2. On the competitive side is, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 10.3 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.50% and an $45 consensus target price. Competitively Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $13.5, with potential upside of 238.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 83.4%. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.