G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparing side by side

Both G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown G1 Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 34.05% at a $45 average target price. Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc.’s average target price is $11.5, while its potential upside is 100.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that INmune Bio Inc. seems more appealing than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 7.2%. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.