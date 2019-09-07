G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.16 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has G1 Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 while its Current Ratio is 30.2. Meanwhile, ImmuCell Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 24.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 23.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 29.56% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.