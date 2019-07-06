G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

30.2 and 30.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.