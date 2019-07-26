G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Contrasting side by side

Both G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.30 N/A 2.08 9.28

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. Its competitor Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. G1 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Exelixis Inc. is $33.33, which is potential 60.94% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.5% and 78.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Exelixis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.