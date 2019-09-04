G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 187.93 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.2 and a Quick Ratio of 30.2. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $45, and a 28.50% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 9.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 29.56% stronger performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.