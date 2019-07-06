G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Comparing side by side

Both G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 75.18 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Entera Bio Ltd. are 7 and 7 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Entera Bio Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats G1 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.