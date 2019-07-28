G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Comparison side by side

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 64.12 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.5% and 0.69%. About 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 24.13% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats G1 Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.