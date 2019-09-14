G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Comparing side by side

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 65.66 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.68% and an $45 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 0.69%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 29.56% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.