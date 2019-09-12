G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Contrasting side by side

Both G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.2. The Current Ratio of rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, and a 10.89% upside potential. Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, with potential upside of 135.44%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.