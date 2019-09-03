G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 30.97 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.2. The Current Ratio of rival Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 28.46% at a $45 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.