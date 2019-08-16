G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.2 and a Quick Ratio of 30.2. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and has 14.3 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.02% and an $45 average price target. Meanwhile, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $48, while its potential upside is 43.63%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.