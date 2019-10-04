G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (WILC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). The two are both Food – Major Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G. Willi-Food International Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.72 14.97 Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation 31 0.75 52.79M 0.96 28.22

Table 1 demonstrates G. Willi-Food International Ltd. and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than G. Willi-Food International Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. G. Willi-Food International Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G. Willi-Food International Ltd. 0.00% 7.6% 7.1% Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation 171,954,397.39% 10.3% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. are 13.2 and 11.7 respectively. Its competitor Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Ltd. and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G. Willi-Food International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is $35, which is potential 15.17% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.1% of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.8% of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 58% of G. Willi-Food International Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G. Willi-Food International Ltd. 5.91% 7.61% 17.49% 43.33% 59.49% 53.79% Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation 0.15% 3.01% 0.74% 37.92% 50.75% 74.47%

For the past year G. Willi-Food International Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation.

Summary

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation beats G. Willi-Food International Ltd. on 12 of the 13 factors.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon. The company also provides canned fruits that include pineapple, peaches, apricots, pears, cherries, mangos, litchis, and fruit cocktail; edible oils comprising olive, sunflower, soybean, corn, and rapeseed oil; dairy and dairy substitutes consisting of cheese, feta, Bulgarian cubes, goat cheese, fetina, butter, butter spreads, margarine, melted cheese, cheese alternatives, condensed milk, whipped cream, and other products; and dried fruits, nuts, and beans, such as figs, apricots and organic apricots, organic chestnuts, sunflower and sesame seeds, walnuts, pine nuts, cashews, banana chips, pistachios, and peanuts. In addition, it offers instant noodle soups, frozen edamame soybeans, freeze dried instant coffee, bagels, breadstick, coffee creamers, lemon juice, halva, Turkish delight, cookies, vinegar, sweet pastry and crackers, sauces, corn flour, rice, rice sticks, pasta, spaghetti and noodles, breakfast cereals, corn flakes, rusks, couscous, tortilla, dried apples snacks, deserts, and light and alcoholic beverages. It markets its products under the Willi-Food, Gold Frost, Ha-Bulgaria, SAY CHEESE, EMMA, Gold Food, Manchow, Gelato, Donna Rozza, and Tifeeret brands. The company was formerly known as G. Willi-Food Ltd. and changed its name to G. Willi-Food International Ltd. in June 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

PilgrimÂ’s Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers fresh chicken products comprising pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (non-frozen) whole chickens, prepackaged case-ready chicken, whole cut-up chickens, and selected chicken parts. The company also provides prepared chicken products, including portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties, and bone-in chicken parts. The company sells its products to foodservice market, including chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors, and other institutions; and retail market customers comprising grocery store chains, wholesale clubs, and other retail distributors. In addition, it exports chicken products to Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and other countries. PilgrimÂ’s Pride Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado. PilgrimÂ’s Pride Corporation is a subsidiary of JBS S.A.