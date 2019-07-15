G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (WILC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW)

We will be contrasting the differences between G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Food – Major Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G. Willi-Food International Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A 0.53 17.21 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 68 2.64 N/A 2.92 23.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to G. Willi-Food International Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is presently more affordable than Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G. Willi-Food International Ltd. 0.00% 5.8% 5.4% Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 0.00% -227.2% 15.5%

Liquidity

G. Willi-Food International Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.2 and 15.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 0.7 respectively. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for G. Willi-Food International Ltd. and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G. Willi-Food International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $82 average target price and a 23.55% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.8% and 85.6%. G. Willi-Food International Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58%. Competitively, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G. Willi-Food International Ltd. 3.48% 12.15% 12.17% 27.07% 33.4% 29.98% Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. -1.8% -5.8% -2.17% -18.23% -0.81% -8.82%

For the past year G. Willi-Food International Ltd. had bullish trend while Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. beats G. Willi-Food International Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon. The company also provides canned fruits that include pineapple, peaches, apricots, pears, cherries, mangos, litchis, and fruit cocktail; edible oils comprising olive, sunflower, soybean, corn, and rapeseed oil; dairy and dairy substitutes consisting of cheese, feta, Bulgarian cubes, goat cheese, fetina, butter, butter spreads, margarine, melted cheese, cheese alternatives, condensed milk, whipped cream, and other products; and dried fruits, nuts, and beans, such as figs, apricots and organic apricots, organic chestnuts, sunflower and sesame seeds, walnuts, pine nuts, cashews, banana chips, pistachios, and peanuts. In addition, it offers instant noodle soups, frozen edamame soybeans, freeze dried instant coffee, bagels, breadstick, coffee creamers, lemon juice, halva, Turkish delight, cookies, vinegar, sweet pastry and crackers, sauces, corn flour, rice, rice sticks, pasta, spaghetti and noodles, breakfast cereals, corn flakes, rusks, couscous, tortilla, dried apples snacks, deserts, and light and alcoholic beverages. It markets its products under the Willi-Food, Gold Frost, Ha-Bulgaria, SAY CHEESE, EMMA, Gold Food, Manchow, Gelato, Donna Rozza, and Tifeeret brands. The company was formerly known as G. Willi-Food Ltd. and changed its name to G. Willi-Food International Ltd. in June 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels. It serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.