G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) and Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) are two firms in the Textile – Apparel Clothing that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 32 0.32 N/A 2.79 10.29 Centric Brands Inc. 4 0.11 N/A -5.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. and Centric Brands Inc.

Table 2 provides G-III Apparel Group Ltd. and Centric Brands Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 5.9% Centric Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Competitively, Centric Brands Inc.’s 193.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.93 beta.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Centric Brands Inc. are 0.8 and 0.2 respectively. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Centric Brands Inc.

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. and Centric Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 0 2 3 2.60 Centric Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 94.17% and an $40 consensus target price.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. and Centric Brands Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 74.3%. 9.2% are G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.03% of Centric Brands Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 1.56% -3.63% -32.29% -16.73% -36.04% 2.76% Centric Brands Inc. -1.46% -29.32% -16.92% -29.13% -50.09% -21.28%

For the past year G-III Apparel Group Ltd. has 2.76% stronger performance while Centric Brands Inc. has -21.28% weaker performance.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Centric Brands Inc.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The companyÂ’s products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, womenÂ’s suits, and womenÂ’s performance wear; and womenÂ’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It markets swimwear, resort wear, and related accessories under the Vilebrequin brand; footwear, apparel, and accessories under the G.H. Bass brand; and proprietary products under the DKNY, Donna Karan, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Black Rivet, Wilsons, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her brands. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. also licenses its products under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Guess?, Kenneth Cole NY, Cole Haan, LeviÂ’s, Vince Camuto, Ivanka Trump, Ellen Tracy, Kensie, and Jessica Simpson brands, as well as has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, Hands High, Touch by Alyssa Milano, Collegiate Licensing Company, Major League Soccer, Starter, and Warrior by Danica Patrick, as well as approximately 140 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores in the United States and internationally. As of January 31, 2017, it operated 411 leased retail stores, which included 190 Wilsons Leather stores, 163 G.H. Bass stores, 50 DKNY stores, 5 Calvin Klein Performance stores, and 3 Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores. The company also operates Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY branded online stores. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.