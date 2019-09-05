G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Reaches $23.17 52-Week Low; Putnam Investments Increased Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding

The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) hit a new 52-week low and has $21.55 target or 7.00% below today’s $23.17 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.13B company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $21.55 price target is reached, the company will be worth $79.38 million less. The stock increased 22.98% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 1.41M shares traded or 59.20% up from the average. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII); 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It operates in two divisions, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. It has a 8.3 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, womenÂ’s suits, and womenÂ’s performance wear; and womenÂ’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Among 6 analysts covering G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. G-III Apparel Group has $55 highest and $2000 lowest target. $30.57’s average target is 31.94% above currents $23.17 stock price. G-III Apparel Group had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 19 report. Needham maintained G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) on Tuesday, September 3 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) rating on Thursday, August 29. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $2000 target. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 4 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group on Tuesday, September 3 to “Market Perform”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity. GOLDFARB MORRIS bought $1.06 million worth of stock or 40,000 shares.

