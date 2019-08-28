G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Reaches $20.15 After 4.00% Up Move; Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Sellers Increased By 213.04% Their Shorts

The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 117,273 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227MThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $986.13 million company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $20.96 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GIII worth $39.45 million more.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) had an increase of 213.04% in short interest. WHG’s SI was 254,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 213.04% from 81,300 shares previously. With 72,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG)’s short sellers to cover WHG’s short positions. The SI to Westwood Holdings Group Inc’s float is 3.19%. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 2,666 shares traded. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 45.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 22/05/2018 – Westwood: Paddon Served as Head of Institutional and Intl at OppenheimerFunds in New York; 22/05/2018 – Golf-Westwood, Harrington, McDowell, Donald named Ryder Cup vice-captains; 20/04/2018 – DJ Westwood Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHG); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Westwood Holdings; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Westwood Holdings; 03/04/2018 – LaChance Vineyards Wine Featured in Westwood One’s Backstage at the 2018 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ Gift Bags; 01/05/2018 – Hanging at @NatenAl s @LizClaman old stomping grounds in Beverly Hills ordering a Westwood one

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 5.91 million shares or 1.32% more from 5.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Prelude Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 218 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Ameritas Invest Partners owns 603 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 386,060 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 401,140 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company, a New York-based fund reported 49,224 shares. D E Shaw Communications owns 17,973 shares. Schroder Investment Gru has 0% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). American holds 0% or 5,218 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Moreover, Copeland Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) for 6,297 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated has 26,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital accumulated 0.02% or 58,850 shares.

More notable recent Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) CEO Brian Casey on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Westwood Fortifies Multi-Asset Franchise and Eyes Broader Expansion – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company has market cap of $251.30 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Advisory and Trust. It has a 18.3 P/E ratio. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity. GOLDFARB MORRIS bought 40,000 shares worth $1.06 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Columbus Circle Investors invested 0.88% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 6,593 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 13,549 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.02% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Voya Investment Ltd Llc holds 17,462 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 28,537 shares. 14,137 were reported by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 17,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invs Co has 0.02% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 173,876 shares. 623,199 are held by Rothschild & Company Asset Mngmt Us. Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). 212,885 are held by Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Com.

Among 5 analysts covering G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. G-III Apparel Group has $55 highest and $3700 lowest target. $44’s average target is 118.36% above currents $20.15 stock price. G-III Apparel Group had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by B. Riley & Co. The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, March 22. Bank of America initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

Analysts await G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GIII’s profit will be $11.26M for 21.90 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “G-III Apparel Group is Now Oversold (GIII) – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Share Price Is Down 40% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: GLD, VNQ, PVH, G-III Apparel and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.