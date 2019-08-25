G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Reaches $19.87 After 9.00% Down Move; Culp (CULP) Shorts Up By 48.6%

Culp Inc (NYSE:CULP) had an increase of 48.6% in short interest. CULP’s SI was 106,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 48.6% from 71,400 shares previously. With 27,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Culp Inc (NYSE:CULP)’s short sellers to cover CULP’s short positions. The SI to Culp Inc’s float is 0.97%. The stock decreased 5.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 28,759 shares traded or 24.93% up from the average. Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) has declined 27.98% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CULP News: 08/03/2018 – BRIEF-Culp To Buy Source For Custom Window Treatments; 08/03/2018 – Culp Inc Expects to Fund Acquisition With Cash and Investments on Hand; 08/03/2018 – Culp Inc. to Acquire Read Window Products; 08/03/2018 – CULP INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH CASH AND INVESTMENTS ON HAND WITHOUT INCURRING ANY ADDITIONAL DEBT; 08/03/2018 – CULP: PACT TO BUY SOURCE FOR CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS DESIGNED; 08/03/2018 – CULP REPORTS DEFINITIVE PACT TO BUY READ WINDOW PRODUCTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Culp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CULP); 08/03/2018 Culp Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Source For Custom Window Treatments Designed For Hospitality Market

The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.84% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 415,582 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII); 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 21/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102MThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $972.42M company. It was reported on Aug, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $18.08 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GIII worth $87.52M less.

More notable recent Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Culp (NYSE:CULP) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “GE’s Culp makes big stock buy in face of analystâ€™s pessimism – Boston Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GE CEO Larry Culp probably can’t read his company’s financial statements: Markopolos – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Would IBM Stock Be Lifted by a Merger With GE? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Culp, Inc. manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $173.60 million. It operates through two divisions, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. It has a 31.13 P/E ratio. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and bed components.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.09 million activity. GOLDFARB MORRIS also bought $1.06 million worth of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) on Thursday, July 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Invests holds 0.08% or 101,195 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 49,613 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 175,044 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 506,209 shares. First Advsrs L P invested 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Legal General Public Ltd Co holds 124,615 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 76,200 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 4 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Com invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,934 shares stake. Intrust National Bank Na reported 11,144 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Company has 95,202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 66,585 shares. 18,000 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company.

Analysts await G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GIII’s profit will be $11.26 million for 21.60 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel. The company has market cap of $972.42 million. It operates in two divisions, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. It has a 7.11 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, womenÂ’s suits, and womenÂ’s performance wear; and womenÂ’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.