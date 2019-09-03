G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Reaches $19.12 52-Week Low; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Trimmed Its United Rentals (URI) Position

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 10.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 90,000 shares with $10.28 million value, down from 100,908 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $7.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.79% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $108.29. About 463,018 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI)

The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) hit a new 52-week low and has $17.97 target or 6.00% below today’s $19.12 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $923.86 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $17.97 price target is reached, the company will be worth $55.43 million less. The stock decreased 6.78% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 373,042 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel

Among 5 analysts covering G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. G-III Apparel Group has $55 highest and $2000 lowest target. $40’s average target is 109.21% above currents $19.12 stock price. G-III Apparel Group had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 29 to “Hold”. The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, August 19. The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, March 22.

Analysts await G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings on September, 5 before the open. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GIII’s profit will be $10.63M for 21.73 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.00% negative EPS growth.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel. The company has market cap of $923.86 million. It operates in two divisions, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. It has a 6.85 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, womenÂ’s suits, and womenÂ’s performance wear; and womenÂ’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity. $1.03 million worth of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) was bought by GOLDFARB MORRIS on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Fin Inc has 0% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 70,198 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd owns 430,635 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability owns 596 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Stifel Financial has 305,704 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 191,602 shares. Scout Invs Inc reported 101,195 shares. 38,565 are owned by Sector Pension Inv Board. Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.8% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) or 278,861 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Investment Lp has 0.11% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj holds 0.75% or 587,355 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 401,713 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 16,248 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Lc reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $418.37M for 4.72 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership owns 375,118 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Incorporated owns 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3 shares. Cibc World Markets invested in 25,450 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd invested in 0.9% or 43,130 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp holds 70,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Manhattan owns 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 4,199 shares. 50,000 are held by Bronson Point Mgmt Lc. Alpine Woods Limited Liability Company reported 21,650 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group Inc Inc accumulated 1,675 shares or 0% of the stock. 300,382 are held by Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 234,600 shares. 12,379 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.36% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs reported 71,703 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fil Limited has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).