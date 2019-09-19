G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) and Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) Comparison side by side

Both G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) and Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 31 0.38 N/A 2.79 10.29 Under Armour Inc. 20 1.67 N/A 0.01 1452.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. and Under Armour Inc. Under Armour Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is presently more affordable than Under Armour Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has G-III Apparel Group Ltd. and Under Armour Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 5.9% Under Armour Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. and Under Armour Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 0 5 2 2.29 Under Armour Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. has an average price target of $29.38, and a 17.90% upside potential. Competitively Under Armour Inc. has an average price target of $26.5, with potential upside of 43.87%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Under Armour Inc. seems more appealing than G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.89% of Under Armour Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.2% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 15.56% are Under Armour Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 1.56% -3.63% -32.29% -16.73% -36.04% 2.76% Under Armour Inc. -16.05% -7.84% 3.35% 7% 8.89% 25.79%

For the past year G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Under Armour Inc.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Under Armour Inc.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The companyÂ’s products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, womenÂ’s suits, and womenÂ’s performance wear; and womenÂ’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It markets swimwear, resort wear, and related accessories under the Vilebrequin brand; footwear, apparel, and accessories under the G.H. Bass brand; and proprietary products under the DKNY, Donna Karan, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Black Rivet, Wilsons, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her brands. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. also licenses its products under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Guess?, Kenneth Cole NY, Cole Haan, LeviÂ’s, Vince Camuto, Ivanka Trump, Ellen Tracy, Kensie, and Jessica Simpson brands, as well as has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, Hands High, Touch by Alyssa Milano, Collegiate Licensing Company, Major League Soccer, Starter, and Warrior by Danica Patrick, as well as approximately 140 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores in the United States and internationally. As of January 31, 2017, it operated 411 leased retail stores, which included 190 Wilsons Leather stores, 163 G.H. Bass stores, 50 DKNY stores, 5 Calvin Klein Performance stores, and 3 Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores. The company also operates Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY branded online stores. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.