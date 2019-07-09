G (GIII) Stock Value Declined While New Amsterdam Partners Lifted Its Holding; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Decreased Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding as Stock Rose

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 99,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,037 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 90,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 1.30 million shares traded or 71.78% up from the average. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 14.74% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $338.1. About 284,684 shares traded or 25.48% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 188,000 shares to 220,800 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53M for 67.08 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. Scadina Mark R had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.32M on Wednesday, February 6. 9,000 Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares with value of $1.91M were sold by Wells Stuart. Shares for $1.15M were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot on Monday, February 4. 2,000 shares were sold by Leonard Michael S, worth $470,767 on Friday, February 8.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 22,949 shares to 150,926 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.03 million activity.