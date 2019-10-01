G (GIII) Stake Held by Goldentree Asset Management Lp; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Share Price Rose, Holder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Cut Stake

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in G (GIII) by 29.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 118,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The hedge fund held 528,474 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.55M, up from 409,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 321,051 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 10,750 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $759,000, down from 15,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 167.35% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79 million and $134.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,000 shares to 90,180 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity.