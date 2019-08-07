G (GIII) Shareholder New Amsterdam Partners Upped Holding; As Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Market Valuation Declined, Loudon Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 99,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The institutional investor held 190,037 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59M, up from 90,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 184,128 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 21/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 69.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 48,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 21,660 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 69,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 880,962 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Expects to Respond to Pebblebrook’s Proposal in Due Course; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Revised Proposal Also Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With Option to Receive Cash Up to Maximum of 15% in Aggregate; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letters to LaSalle Hotel Properties Proposing Merger; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S REVISED PROPOSAL PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO RECEIVE CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 20%; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Real Estate Cuts Pebblebrook; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Initial Working Draft of Document Relating to 1Q Results Inadvertently Posted on Website; 12/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST SAYS CO “QUICKLY DISCOVERED” THE ERROR AND IMMEDIATELY REMOVED THE DOCUMENT FROM ITS WEBSITE; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTS 33.2% PREMIUM TO MARCH 27 CLOSE; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED OFFER HAS OPTION FOR CASH UP TO 15%; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISES MERGER PROPOSAL & RAISES OFFER PRICE

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $104.51 million for 8.20 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

