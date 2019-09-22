G (GIII) Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Position by $3.45 Million as Valuation Declined; Greenhaven Associates Has Lifted Position in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by $7.04 Million as Stock Value Rose

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23 million, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.74. About 3.00 million shares traded or 32.06% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO CHAVEZ COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Kroger into Accelerated Share Repurchase Pact With Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Equities Rev $2.31B; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q EPS $6.95; 15/05/2018 – America’s budget deficit and unemployment rate are heading in opposite directions – and Goldman Sachs projects this will force up interest rates; 14/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT CONTINUES TO EXPECT BROAD U.S. DOLLAR WEAKNESS, EMERGING CURRENCIES TO OUTPERFORM IN 2018 AMID MARKET’S PROTECTIONISM CONCERNS; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – Goldman: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 08/05/2018 – In April, Charlesbank Capital and Partners Group Announced Purchase of Hearthside From Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in G (GIII) by 29.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 118,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The hedge fund held 528,474 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.55 million, up from 409,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 649,603 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold GIII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 47.24 million shares or 1.23% less from 47.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 46,741 shares. Westwood Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 6,950 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 1.41M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm Ny holds 14,214 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% or 91,765 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 489 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,377 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.19% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). 17,601 were reported by Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Liability Corporation. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 9,610 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 2.46M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 321,899 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gru reported 9,698 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny owns 8,327 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. American Assets Investment Management Lc invested 1.65% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0.03% stake. Field And Main Natl Bank reported 5,591 shares. Iat Reinsurance Limited reported 101,250 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Incorporated De holds 7,214 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 47,488 shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated reported 0.19% stake. Weiss Multi has 0.14% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 25,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 524,687 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 25 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited reported 45,717 shares stake. Chemung Canal Co owns 16,092 shares.