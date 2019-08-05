G (GIII) Shareholder Cooper Creek Partners Management Lowered Position by $3.36 Million as Share Value Declined; As Companhia Brasileira De Dis (CBD) Stock Rose, Capital Growth Management LP Has Boosted Its Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in G (GIII) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 86,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The hedge fund held 139,527 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 225,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 694,508 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (CBD) by 207.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 850,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.33 million, up from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 541,895 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 170,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 27,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). 555 are owned by Parkside Bank & Trust Trust. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 76,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Pnc Svcs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 2,492 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 73,731 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 170,375 shares. Ameritas Partners Incorporated holds 3,714 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 4 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 10,357 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) or 134,470 shares. Clearline Cap Lp owns 71,421 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Company reported 296,700 shares stake.

Analysts await G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GIII’s profit will be $11.25 million for 27.01 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.