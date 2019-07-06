G (GIII) Holding Maintained by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc; Sun Life Financial Continues to Hold Position in Equifax (EFX)

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 941.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 3,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, up from 331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 407,662 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 16/05/2018 – SLAUGHTER CITES SMITH’S CONFLICTS EXTENDING BEYOND EQUIFAX; 14/03/2018 – U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 21/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City; 14/03/2018 – Former executive at Equifax hit by insider trading charge; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Equifax Inc.’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB+’; 22/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged with Insider Trading – March 22, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Warren Wants Answers on Alleged Equifax Insider Trader — Market Talk Update; 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL SUCCEED PAULINO DO REGO BARROS, JR

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 216.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 260,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 331,100 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 14.74% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adj EPS $1.98-Adj EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman Com LP holds 338,061 shares. Metropolitan Life invested 0.01% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Channing Cap Llc stated it has 1.06M shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System holds 64,718 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Penn Cap Mngmt Company invested 1.05% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Vanguard Gp invested in 4.58 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 5,816 shares. Ameriprise has 401,713 shares. 46,085 were accumulated by Bowling Port Llc. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.03% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh owns 380,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com owns 596 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 9,441 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 16,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W/I by 389,342 shares to 221,026 shares, valued at $14.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 29,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,436 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jensen Inv has 0.17% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Transamerica Fincl Advisors owns 10 shares. The California-based Whittier has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Massachusetts Fincl Communication Ma has 0.48% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Field Main Financial Bank owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 10 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 7,846 shares. Ycg Llc owns 14,000 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 12,518 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 3 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) accumulated 0% or 21 shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny stated it has 28,902 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rbo & Ltd holds 2% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 70,290 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 7,689 shares to 248 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 23,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,713 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

