G (GIII) Holder Victory Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $25.38 Million; First Allied Advisory Services Has Upped Stake in Southern Co (SO) as Stock Price Rose

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 6,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,763 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 55,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 72.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 650,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.09M, up from 903,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 807,989 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 14.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 21/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII); 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 864,051 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 29,781 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 0.04% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) or 49,613 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And invested in 555 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% or 45,000 shares. 1492 Limited Com invested in 31,791 shares. Voya Ltd Llc has invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Dana Investment Advisors, Wisconsin-based fund reported 67,930 shares. Metropolitan Life Communications New York holds 13,549 shares. 8,725 are held by Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited. Wells Fargo & Mn has 191,602 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,800 shares stake. Macquarie Group Inc has invested 0.01% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Zacks Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 36,665 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 294,035 shares to 831,045 shares, valued at $37.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 97,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,041 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. Lantrip Mark had sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63 million on Tuesday, February 12. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR also bought $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5.

