G (GIII) Holder New Amsterdam Partners Has Lifted Position; Rbf Capital Stake In Capital One Finl (COF) Was Upped

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 99,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,037 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59M, up from 90,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 183,376 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 14.74% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.46. About 622,764 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 256,619 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Llc invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Palisade Cap Ltd Nj holds 0.75% or 587,355 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 30,816 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,431 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.01% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 17,900 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 23,767 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Art Llc, New York-based fund reported 39,218 shares. 101,195 were reported by Scout Investments. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co holds 14,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel holds 0.03% or 305,704 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 98,014 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 531,855 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.03 million activity.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) by 16,919 shares to 103,234 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 21,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,302 shares, and cut its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM).

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 178,161 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nci Building Sys Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 76,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,893 shares, and cut its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 629,670 shares. Bridges Investment reported 1.24% stake. Peoples Financial Corp stated it has 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.24% or 309,788 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Blackrock holds 0.11% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 29.16 million shares. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.88M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.1% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Stevens Capital Management LP invested in 9,091 shares. 53,315 are owned by First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment. Kempner Capital Mgmt reported 45,871 shares stake. Kbc Gp Nv owns 0.31% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 462,139 shares. 21,698 are owned by Somerset Tru Company. The Virginia-based Verus Prns has invested 0.09% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).