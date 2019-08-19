G-F-W Energy X LP Trimmed Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Burney Co Position In Home Depot (HD) Was Raised

Burney Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 11,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 65,614 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, up from 53,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $208.12. About 4.35 million shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 2.24M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 135,132 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 153,415 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fund Sa holds 166,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 105,631 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1,979 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg reported 352,148 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co reported 111,397 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Profund Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Edgestream Partners Lp reported 56,287 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 103,270 shares. Scotia reported 11,669 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 28,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd reported 201,901 shares stake.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,299 shares to 4,974 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 5,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,959 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).