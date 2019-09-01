G-F-W Energy X LP Trimmed Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holding by $300,902; Speece Thorson Capital Group Increased Its Berkley W R (WRB) Position by $1.93 Million

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 3.57M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 34,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 151,628 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, up from 117,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 941,531 shares traded or 58.37% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 29,371 shares to 244,875 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 27,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,307 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southn Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arosa Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.96% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 23,112 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.07% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Fisher Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 658,573 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 0% or 88,842 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited has 6.99 million shares. 12,169 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 46,512 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0.03% or 8.34 million shares. Gamco Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Panagora Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 264,811 shares. Northern reported 1.76 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

