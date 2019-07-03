G-F-W Energy X LP Lowered Its Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Position by $300,902 as Market Valuation Declined; Inca Investments Has Upped Its Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 1.25 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.55M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.52 million, up from 5.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 6.60M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANKS WILL OFFER CHEAPER CREDIT LINES FOR CUSTOMERS USING MORE THAN 15 PCT OF OVERDRAFT LINES FOR 30 STRAIGHT DAYS -INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CONTINUES TO SEE SUBDUED DEMAND FOR CORPORATE LOANS: CEO; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES ITAÚ PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS BY 5-2 VOTE; 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT; 12/04/2018 – ITAU CREATES BOARD FOR LATIN AMERICA AND NAMES MARINO CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itau Bba International Plc’s A3 Long-term Deposit And Issuer Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Banco do Brasil to expand credit cards to non-clients; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 303,733 shares to 827,058 shares, valued at $42.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 270,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,312 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL).

