G-F-W Energy X LP Lowered Its Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holding by $300,902 as Market Valuation Declined; As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stepstone Group LP Decreased Holding by $721,515

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 1.87 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 39,174 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Patterson-UTI (PTEN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy Focuses On Rig Upgrading To Improve Margin In The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q1 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Shares Enter Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap Mgmt reported 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Regions Financial Corporation owns 1,871 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.03% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 428,357 shares. First Mercantile invested in 14,902 shares. 426,236 are owned by Group Inc. 2.09M are owned by Scout Investments Inc. North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Waddell And Reed Fincl owns 917,605 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 3.04M shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.05% or 689,839 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 43,478 shares. 26,716 are owned by Fdx Advsrs. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 15,682 shares. Eagle Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 513,065 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $102,716 activity. 3,100 Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares with value of $44,378 were bought by Sherard Shelby E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,211 are held by Invesco. 2,719 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 31,900 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 11,828 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James holds 1.19M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.03% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Salzhauer Michael reported 20,600 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 567 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Asset Management holds 0.05% or 190,670 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Advsrs owns 13,011 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt accumulated 1,286 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 40,063 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2,500 shares. 212,004 are owned by Stepstone Gp Ltd Partnership.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering of Notes – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Fidus Investment (FDUS) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Amendment to Revolving Credit Facility: Increased Facility Size, Improved Pricing and Extended Maturity – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fidus Investment (FDUS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment (FDUS) CEO Ed Ross on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.