G-F-W Energy X LP Lowered Its Holding in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) by $300,902; Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Boosted Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Holding

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 1.07M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 267,136 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CCK) by 187,000 shares to 938,282 shares, valued at $51.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interxion Holding (INXN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Key Gru (Cayman) invested in 4.74% or 4.83 million shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.04% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 74,434 shares. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 59,379 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 518,743 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.05% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 6.25 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Numerixs Tech Incorporated holds 4,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 397,510 shares stake. Hap Trading Lc has invested 0.04% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 85,502 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 63,102 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 12,169 shares. 3,550 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication New York.