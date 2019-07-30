G-F-W Energy X LP Holding in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Cut as Stock Price Declined; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Increased Stake by $982,300

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 126.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 89,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 1.72 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.00% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 7.51 million shares traded or 89.91% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 2.55 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2.41 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Etrade Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 25,455 shares. Strs Ohio has 1.99M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 85,502 shares. 111,397 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 396,300 shares. 264,811 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,979 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 426,236 are owned by Amer Gp. Elm Ridge Management Ltd has 455,675 shares for 4.75% of their portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Com invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 1.83M shares. Stevens Mgmt Lp holds 18,848 shares.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Patterson-UTI (PTEN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI Energy Focuses On Rig Upgrading To Improve Margin In The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 656,738 shares to 29,147 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 34,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,089 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).