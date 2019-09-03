G-F-W Energy X LP Has Cut Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holding as Valuation Declined; Front Barnett Associates Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $311,989

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 1.97 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 239,205 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.22 million, down from 242,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $108.42. About 6.22 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 07/03/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 59.50 ROUBLES FROM 52.50 ROUBLES; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Consumer and Community Banking Rev $12.6B; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video); 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Buy EA on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ is less of a risk for game maker: JP Morgan; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52B for 11.20 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $202,075 activity.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.