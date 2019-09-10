G-F-W Energy X LP Has Cut Its Stake in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) by $300,902 as Valuation Declined; Gamco Investors Et Al Lowered Holding in Ncr New Com (NCR) by $503,091 as Stock Rose

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New Com (NCR) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 18,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The hedge fund held 76,245 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 94,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Ncr Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 452,057 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 16/05/2018 – NCR to Showcase Transformative Hospitality Software Solutions at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Tradeshow in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q REV. $1.52B, EST. $1.47B; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE OF 6.91 BLN NAIRA VS 7.06 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REDUCED NCR, MX, CLS, BW IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 1Q and Full Yr Fincl Guidance; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti to Step Down Upon Naming of New CEO; 14/03/2018 – NCR Appoints Daniel Campbell as Executive Vice Pres, Global Sales; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q EPS 12c-EPS 30c; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 19.15M were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% or 184,700 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 43,478 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 63,102 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc holds 0% or 102,412 shares. Service Automobile Association accumulated 33,751 shares or 0% of the stock. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 98,070 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 4.14M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 267,341 shares in its portfolio. Teton stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). D E Shaw And Co stated it has 1.05 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl accumulated 1,871 shares.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New Com by 45,350 shares to 84,018 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 13,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).