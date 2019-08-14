G-F-W Energy X LP Has Cut Holding in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) by $300,902; Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Market Valuation Rose While Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.78% or $9.38 during the last trading session, reaching $205.69. About 2.33M shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500.

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 3.49 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26,560 shares to 60,293 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum Volatility (EFAV) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,430 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates owns 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 81,961 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 50 shares. Soroban Prtnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 587,033 shares. 2,151 are owned by Ballentine Prns Ltd. Stoneridge Inv Prns Ltd Co invested in 3,430 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Signaturefd Llc invested in 1,153 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Sg Americas Securities accumulated 12,564 shares. Moreover, Schroder Mgmt Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). First Interstate Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Strategic Financial Svcs accumulated 16,499 shares. Bbt Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 900 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 137,494 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kahn Brothers Group De holds 1.71M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 208 are owned by Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 49,382 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ruffer Llp owns 54,302 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Penn Capital Mngmt Com holds 357,295 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 1.05 million shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Wellington Management Grp Llp reported 0% stake. Cushing Asset Management LP accumulated 267,034 shares. 10,317 were reported by Quantbot Limited Partnership. Tygh Cap, Oregon-based fund reported 128,818 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 43,478 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 313,654 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp holds 56,287 shares.

