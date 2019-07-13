G-F-W Energy X LP Cut Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holding as Stock Declined; Central Bank & Trust Co Lowered Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $1.73 Million

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 2.83 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 95.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 42,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83,000, down from 44,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 33.26 million shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Msci Pacific Etf (VPL) by 68,424 shares to 96,364 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ) by 23,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fjarde Ap has 217,609 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 139,435 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp invested in 0.15% or 1.46 million shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of owns 296,962 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested in 279,706 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cibc Mkts Incorporated reported 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 160,448 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 97,507 shares. Hillsdale Invest has 9,330 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.14% or 184,882 shares. Nwq Investment Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. Regions Finance Corp owns 1,807 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 18,954 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.